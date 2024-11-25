Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie take 'protective' measures for Prince Andrew

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made a heartfelt decision for the well-being of their father Prince Andrew amid the Royal Lodge rift.

According to Hello!, the York sisters are making sure to bring their children to see their grandfather in order to release his tension.

The source shared, "The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years."

"They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him," an insider added.

It is important to note that the Duke of York has been dealing with the Royal Lodge drama after his brother King Charles cut off his financial expenses.

The Duke has allegedly declined the monarch's offer to relocate to Frogmore Cottage as he decided to keep living in the massive royal residence.

Earlier, In Touch reported that Andrew became quite dependent on his daughters and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

An insider claimed, "Andrew is like a lost puppy these days, constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support."

The report stated that the Prince of York "become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline."