Jennifer Lopez sparks religious controversy in Turkey over Saudi performance

Jennifer Lopez, American legendary singer and stunning dancer, has once again found herself at center of storm of immense criticism, as her recent concert in Saudi Arabia has sparked massive backlash online.

The ongoing viral image that has been circulating online ignite so many debate which is tied to the Kaaba, the protected structure in the heart of the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

For all the Muslims all over the world, Kaaba is the precious point of their faith and hold a deep spiritual significance.

J.Lo's dancing and singing without any worry in front of the holy place during her concert has really upset many people in Turkey.

The news left a deep impact on people as they are sending their hates on the singer's way.

Mehmet Görmez, ex-head of Turkey's Religious Affairs, has also opened up about the sign of disrespect towards the community.

However, the people there thought that Ali Erba, country's senior Religious Affairs, will speak up about the heartbreaking event but he has not said a single word which caused battle online.

Mehmet has expressed his disappointment and share, "The Kaaba is not the property of any, tribe, nation or state."

"The use of the silhouette of the Kaaba as a mere decoration is an insult that is incompatible with any value of Islam. The repetition of the images deeply hurt all believers," he continued.

Jennifer Lopez, who decided to part ways with Batman actor Ben Affleck, is said to be in deep water after her performance in Saudi Arabia has made waves on social media.