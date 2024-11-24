Keira Knightley gets candid about body image issues early in her career

Keira Knightley addresses body image issues she faced early in her career

Keira Knightley has recently opened up about facing body image issues early in her career.

“I knew I wasn't [dealing with an eating disorder]. I knew I was eating,” said the Pride & Prejudice star in a new interview with The Times.

Keira continued, “In that classic trauma way I don’t remember it.”

Reflecting on her experience, the Atonement actress explained, “There’s been a complete delete, and then some things will come up and I’ll suddenly have a very bodily memory of it because, ultimately, it’s public shaming, isn’t it?”

“It’s obviously part of my psyche, given how young I was when it happened. I’ve been made around it,” stated the Boston Strangler actress.

Keira revealed that there was lack of empathy for stars who were dealing with disordered eating.

Recalling Mary-Kate Olsen being mocked for eating disorder in 2004, the Silent Night actress shared, “I remember viscerally one of the Olsen twins had anorexia, and she went into a clinic. I remember being asked about it on a press tour, like it was a joke.”

“She was meant to be shamed for seeking help for anorexia,” remarked the Love Actually actress.

Keira told the outlet, “I remember sitting there just being like, ‘Wow, this is wild.’ Can you imagine? This moment made me really emotional.”

“I still can't bear it,” she added.

Earlier in 2018, Keira addressed her mental breakdown due to post-traumatic stress disorder amid rising fame.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress disclosed, “I went deep into therapy and all of that.”