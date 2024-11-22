Buckingham Palace shares major update as Queen Camilla's health deteriorates

Buckingham Palace has issued a major update on King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla's health as she pulled out of another important royal event at the eleventh hour.

The 77-year-old's fans are worried about her health condition after receiving heartbreaking news about the Queen as she missed Royal Variety Performance on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Palace said: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

Camilla missed the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on November 7 and the Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes on the same evening.

A doctor has shred the details about the disease, explaining what actually chest infections is.

Taking to Reddit, one person asked whether they had a bacterial chest infection or pneumonia, to which a pulmonary physician replied that they may be asking the wrong questions.

"'Bacterial chest infection' really isn't a diagnosis – it's more of a description.

"Bacteria can infect your lung themselves (pneumonia) or your airways (bacterial bronchitis). To complicate things there are viral and non-infectious causes of both."

The main signs of a chest infection are a chesty cough, sometimes with green or yellow mucus, wheezing and shortness of breath, chest pain or discomfort, a high temperature, a headache, aching muscles and tiredness.

It is to mention here that the King and Queen recently made a brief stopover at India's holistic health centre following their trip to Australia and Samoa.

The couple, according to several reports, "underwent therapeutic yoga, rejuvenative treatment, which also included meditation and therapies" while enjoying a strictly vegetarian diet with eggs.