Sylvester Stallone eyes more seasons of 'Tulsa King'

Sylvester Stallone close to lock deal for more seasons of Tulsa King amid renewal talks

Sylvester Stallone is in talks to continue his role in Tulsa King.

Variety reported on Wednesday, November 20, that the actor, who stars as Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the popular Paramount+ drama, is nearing a deal to return for at least two more seasons.

While sources confirm that the new deal would set up a two-season pickup for seasons 3 and 4, it is pertinent to note that the show has not yet been officially renewed.

The series follows Stallone’s character, a New York mafia capo, just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unexpectedly exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As he begins to suspect that his mob family may not have his best interests at heart, Dwight begins building a 'crew' from an unlikely group of individuals, aiming to establish a new criminal empire in a place that feels like another world to him, per the official logline.

In addition to Stallone, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, the cast includes Andrea Savage, Annabella Sciorra, Dana Delany, Garrett Hedlund, Jay Will, Max Casella, Martin Starr, and Vincent Piazza.

Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo joined the cast in the second season.