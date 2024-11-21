Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix project: Fresh insights

Netflix has unveiled exciting details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, POLO, set to premiere on December 10.

The five-episode series, executively produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the intense world of polo—a sport deeply connected to Prince Harry’s life.

Describing the series, Netflix shared: “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will gain an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.”

The documentary will delve into compelling personal stories, including a young player pushed to his limits by a demanding father, a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the game, and a legendary father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players in polo history.

This marks another major project for the Sussexes since their groundbreaking Netflix debut, Harry & Meghan, which smashed streaming records.

The couple’s multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, signed after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, continues to cement their place as influential storytellers.

Harry’s 2023 docuseries, Heart of Invictus, highlighted the inspiring stories of competitors in the Invictus Games but failed to replicate the record-breaking success of their first series.

As anticipation builds for their upcoming docuseries POLO, insiders have revealed that the Duke of Sussex will not take center stage in the five-episode series.

Instead, the spotlight will be on Harry's close friend, renowned polo player Nacho Figueras.