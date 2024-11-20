'James Bond' theme guitarist Vic Flick passes away at 87

James Bond theme tune guitarist Vic Flick dies at 87

James Bond theme tune guitarist Vic Flick has died at the age of 87.

The musician, who was the lead guitarist on the famous track, was born in Surrey in 1937.

He worked alongside industry giants, including The Beatles, Tom Jones, the Bee Gees, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Cliff Richard throughout his notable career.

The famous guitarist's death was announced by his son Kevin on social media, revealing that Flick passed away shortly after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 87-year-old expertly played the iconic riff on his prized 1939 English Clifford Essex Paragon Deluxe guitar, amplified by a vintage Fender Vibrolux.

In 2013, Flick received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Guitar Museum, recognizing him as 'one of the world's greatest guitarists.'

A spokesperson said of him, “We have been proud of our association with him. He will be missed."

On professional front, the artist was known for his spectacular performance in various 007 soundtracks, including Shirley Bassey’s theme for the 1964 starrer Goldfinger.

Flick is survived by his wife Judith, son Kevin, as well as his grandson.