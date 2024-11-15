Selena Gomez praises Meryl Streep's 'classy' presence: 'I want that spirit'

Selena Gomez has called Meryl Streep her ‘inspiration’

Selena Gomez is still soaking up the wisdom and warmth of Meryl Streep’s presence on the Only Murders in the Building set.

Reflecting on her time with the legendary actress, the singer and actress, 32, told ELLE about one moment on set that truly showcased Streep’s dedication to her craft and her co-stars.

Gomez recalled a late day on set when Streep insisted on staying to finish a scene, even though it could have been delayed until the next day. “She said, ‘No, no, I must come in, I should be here for them,’” Gomez shared, calling the gesture “so classy” and a testament to Streep’s love for acting.

But it wasn’t just professionalism that stood out. Gomez fondly recalled, “I’ll never forget her being barefoot, singing on set, just loving what she’s doing.”

“I want that spirit,” she added. “I want to always love what I do and be there for people.”

The Rare Beauty founder has consistently praised Streep since the Oscar-winner, 75, joined the Hulu series in its third season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Gomez admitted to being starstruck, saying, “I’ve learned so much from her just by her being Meryl.”

Gomez described Streep as “an inspiration” and admired her kindness and humility despite her immense talent. Clearly, working alongside a Hollywood icon has left a lasting impression on the singer and actress.