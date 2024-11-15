Camila Cabello announces ‘internet break’ ahead of Shawn Mendes’ new album

Shawn Mendes reflects on his bond with Camila Cabello after she announces social media hiatus

Camila Cabello is taking some time off from the internet to treat herself better.

A day before her ex, Shawn Mendes, drops his highly anticipated fifth album, Shawn, on Friday, November 15, the Señorita songstress shared a selfie on Instagram, revealing her decision to step away from social media for a while.

"A writer must have stories... living them right now," she captioned the photo in the early hours of Thursday, November 14, adding, "Taking some cute little internet breaks."

Notably, Mendes’ self-titled album includes previously released singles, including Why Why Why, Isn't That Enough, Nobody Knows, and Heart of Gold.

In addition, just hours after Cabello's social media update, Apple Music 1 released a candid interview with Mendes, 26, where he reflected on his current bond with the Fifth Harmony alum.

"I think we haven’t been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other," the Treat You Better singer said, speaking to host Zane Lowe on Thursday. "We spent a lot of time together, we really know each other’s hearts."

Mendes and Cabello, who dated for two years before splitting in 2021, briefly rekindled their romance in 2023 but have since maintained friendship despite some struggles.

Additionally, Cabello’s social media update came just a day after Cabello, 27, performed a medley of Never Be the Same, Shameless, Señorita, Havana, and I Luv It at the Elie Saab show in Riyadh, which also featured sets from Jennifer Lopez and Céline Dion.