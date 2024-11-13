Demi Moore shares how 'The Substance' changes stance of 'beauty standards'

'The Substance' released on September 20, 2024

Demi Moore has probed into the beauty standards in her new movie, The Substance.

For the past three decades, Moore has been taking part in films with her usual genre, but this time she decided to let it go for once and star in a horror flick for once.

The 62-year-old American actress, however, confessed that new genre helped her question the typical perspective that ‘when you age you are sidelined.’

"I don't know if it changed my perspective I think it was a reflection of the beauty standards that have been in place”, said the Indecent Proposal star.

She further told Britain's Hello magazine: "It's a lot of what we, as women, have agreed to, with the idea that in ageing, you are sidelined, or less desirable or less valuable.”

"I don't think it's necessarily the truth, but I think there is a collective consciousness [that believes such tropes].

Demi, 62, realized during this film the judgements she was holding against herself were not 'necessarily realistic'.

"Doing this film allowed me to look at those areas of judgements I was holding against myself, where I was holding myself to standards that were not necessarily realistic, versus the beauty of focusing on and celebrating all that I am, versus focusing on all that I'm not.”

