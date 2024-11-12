Madonna part ways with Akeem Morris over silly reason

Madonna's close friend reveals she dated Tupac Shakur but never publicised about him

Pop singer, Madonna silently steps into her single era again, as she reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

A close source revealed that the duo separated in the month of October and their bond had 'run it's course'. However, they don't carry any personal grudges for each other.

While conversing about the 66-year-old and the former football player, the insider went on to say: "Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue. They come from different time periods."

"When the globe-trotting stopped, the excitement stopped as well. Ultimately, it had run it’s course and there are no hard feelings or drama. It was just time for them to go their separate ways."

Moreover, the 28-year old is now residing on an island, Whereas, the Hung Up vocalist is occupied with her UES pad working on her biopic.

The news about their alleged breakup comes after Madonna and Akeem Morris were captured having a PDA packed moment, during a football game in London.

For the unknown, the Queen of Pop sparked romance rumours with the sportsman after parting ways from Josh Popper, in early 2024.