Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on post-baby challenges

Kourtney Kardashian is making a surprising admission about washing her hair.
During an exclusive interview with WWD.com, the Kardashians star, who previously gave birth to her one-year-old son named Rocky, revealed that she has been suffering from postpartum hair loss.
The mother-of-four admitted to nourishing her tresses with rich oil treatment as she hinted at avoiding over-styling her hair.
Kourtney told the publication, "I noticed it with all four of my kids, when I was breastfeeding, that I would have hair loss and shedding ...”
Offering an inside glimpse into her hair-care routine, the reality star added, "A new thing I've been doing is I drink bone broth in the mornings instead of tea. I have that on my carpooling adventures.
"I try to not do too much to my hair during this time, and I try to not wash it as often as possible. I will put hair oils ...in and just keep my hair sleek, and then just try to not use a lot of product at all."
For the unversed, Kourtney and Travis share a blended family of six kids. The Blink-182 drummer brings Alabama, Landon, and Atiana De La Hoya, while the 45-year-old co-parents Mason, Reign, and Penelope with Scott Disick.
