Meghan Markle mulls leaving America

Meghan Markle, who's living in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may say goodbye to America, according to a new report.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be in trouble as she feels upset by the results of the election, that saw Donald Trump become the President elect, a royal commentator has claimed.

Charlotte Griffiths shared her knowledge about Meghan's possible reaction to Trump's tremendous victory, saying: "Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president."

"She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America," Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to the US in 2020 after saying goodbye to royal jobs, may take decisive step about their future move as the couple have reportedly bought a property in Portugal.

It is to mention here that Meghan and Harry have maintained a relatively low profile during this election, unlike their more vocal stance in 2020 where they urged voters to "reject hate".

Trump has made several statements about the Sussexes in the past, often citing his disapproval for how they treated the late Queen.

When questioned by Nigel Farage on GB News about potential "special privileges" for Harry, Trump responded: "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

Griffiths said: "Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months.

Explaining Trump's thoughts about the law and Harry, she said: "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected."

The expert also shared her thoughts about the Duke's visa case, saying: "A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed. I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."