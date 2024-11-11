Leonardo DiCaprio ‘high all night’ at milestone 50th birthday bash

Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off 50th birthday celebrations earlier with a star studded party

Leonardo DiCaprio danced the night away at his 50th birthday bash with A-list celebrity pals.

According to People, a source spilled the beans from the Titanic star’s extravagant birthday bash on Saturday night, November 9.

DiCaprio "had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party," the source says, adding that the Oscar winner was in a sociable mood.

"He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night," they said.

The guest list was a who's who of Hollywood, with notable attendees including Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Bill Maher, Brad Pitt (who is currently filming his Formula 1 movie), Cara Delevingne, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry, Kevin Connolly, Odell Beckham Jr., Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Teyana Taylor, Tobey Maguire, Todd Phillips, and Tyga.

In addition to his celebrity friends, DiCaprio's parents—George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken—were also present, along with his stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar.

Pitt, 60, arrived with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon and was reportedly in high spirits. "Brad was in the front patio the entire night, super social and greeting everyone," the source revealed. "He was in a great mood."

Departing from his usual birthday celebrations filled with models and starlets, DiCaprio chose to celebrate his milestone birthday with a gathering of friends and family.