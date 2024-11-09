Ariana Grande fans erupt over 2025 Grammy snubs

Ariana Grande's loyal fanbase is up in arms after the 2025 Grammy nominations shockingly overlooked her critically acclaimed album, Eternal Sunshine, in top categories.
Despite its groundbreaking success and emotional resonance, the Recording Academy excluded the album from Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Grande's fans are furious, taking to social media to express their discontent. "Ariana Grande, one of the few artists to write, produce, and deliver an emotional concept album, gets snubbed again. The Grammys are a joke!" one fan exclaimed on X.
Others echoed similar sentiments: "How does Eternal Sunshine, the only album this year with multiple #1 singles, miss out on Album of the Year? The Grammys remain rigged."
"Justice for Ariana! She was robbed. 'We Can't Be Friends' deserved Best Pop Solo Performance and Video of the Year," another fan declared.
This isn't Grande's first Grammy controversy. In 2019, she skipped the ceremony due to disagreements with producers over her performance setlist. Her chart-topping single "7 Rings" proved her enduring popularity despite the snub.
While Grande remains silent on this year's nominations, her fans continue to rally behind her, demanding recognition for her artistry.
The oversight has sparked concerns that the Recording Academy's dismissal might drive Grande further away from the music industry.
For now, fans are making their voices heard, ensuring Eternal Sunshine's impact is not forgotten.
