Johnny Depp plays bizarre prank involving 'shotgun blanks' over terrified assistant

Don Johnson shared the prank story played by Johnny Depp on former's assistant

Hollywood star, Johnny Depp once played a strange prank on a terrified assistant, revealed actor Don Johnson.

While recalling the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Johnson shared that both Depp and journalist, Hunter S. Thompson were hiding behind cars outside the writer's house to scare Johnson’s assistant with unloaded pistols.

The Golden Globe winner told the host: "I called over to Hunter’s to see if had any weed and, of course, he had. Like a ton out back.”

He explained that he planned to visit Thompson for some marijuana as he was having some guests over: “So I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to come over and get some weed ’cause I got a little group of people here.”

The Miami Vice actor revealed that both the pranksters exclaimed “Die, mother!” before firing 'blank shotguns' at the assistant which resulted in him 'peeing in his pants'.

The 74-year-old veteran actor further shared: “[He] drives up Hunter’s driveway and Johnny Depp and Hunter were hiding behind Hunter’s car with shotguns loaded with blanks and my assistant got out of the car and they both jumped out and said, 'Die, mother!' before firing the blanks."

The unusual incident took place in the mid of 1990s. It was the time before the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was signed up to portray Hunt S. Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998.