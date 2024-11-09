Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal reunite for apocalyptic thriller 'The Dog Stars'

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott is set to collaborate with rising star Paul Mescal once again, following their work together on the highly anticipated Gladiator II.

Mescal is in advanced talks to star in Scott's next project, The Dog Stars, a gripping apocalyptic thriller.



Based on Peter Heller's 2012 novel, The Dog Stars is set in a post-pandemic world where American society has been ravaged. The story follows a lone civilian pilot living on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his loyal dog and an unlikely companion, a tough ex-marine.

Together, they fend off roaming invaders, but their lives take a dramatic turn when a mysterious transmission offers hope for a better future.

Scott will reunite with producer Steve Asbell and 20th Century Studios for The Dog Stars, with Mark L. Smith adapting the novel for the screen. Production is slated for 2025, after Scott completes his untitled Bee Gees biopic for Paramount.

Mescal's involvement in The Dog Stars follows his breakout role in Gladiator II, where he plays Lucius Verus II, the nephew of Emperor Commodus from the original film. In the sequel, Lucius seeks revenge and power after being forced into slavery.

The Dog Stars promises to be a gripping and intense thriller, exploring themes of survival, hope, and humanity in a world torn apart. With Scott at the helm and Mescal on board, this project is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Producers include Smith, Cliff Roberts, and Scott Free.