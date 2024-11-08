Adele, Rich Paul's family plans laid bare

Adele and her fiancé, Rich Paul, are building a life together, and their plans extend far beyond their luxurious $58 million Beverly Hills mansion.

A source close to the couple reveals to Life and Style magazine that they're eager to start a family, but for now, they're indulging in their shared love of animals and renovating their dream home.

"Adele has always been an animal lover," the source shares. With two dogs and a cat already part of the family, Adele's enthusiasm for furry friends knows no bounds. During her Las Vegas residency performance in October, she confessed,

"I'm absolutely going to become an emergency foster cat mum once I move into my new house."

She even joked about creating a secret cat nursery, saying, "I've created a room that my fiancée doesn't even know exists, and I'm going to have loads of crates built into the wall with all the supplies."

While Rich might have been surprised by the cat room revelation, the source assures that he's "totally supportive" of Adele's passions. As the owner of Klutch Sports Group, Rich shares Adele's love for animals.

Their Beverly Hills mansion, purchased from Sylvester Stallone in 2022, is undergoing extensive renovations. Photos reveal significant changes, including knocked-down walls and a completely rebuilt second floor.

The couple's vision for their dream home includes space for their growing menagerie, which will soon welcome chickens, a bearded lizard for Angelo, and even a tarantula.

The Hello crooner's desire to expand her family doesn't stop at animals. She's been open about wanting another child, saying in 2023, "I really want to be a mom again soon."

Her son Angelo, 12, from her previous relationship with Simon Konecki, will soon have a new sibling. The source confirms, "They still want to have a baby, that's very much on the agenda."

As they balance renovations with their busy lives, Adele and Rich prioritise their future together. "They don't want to put a whole lot of pressure on things," the source adds.

"Right now, the renovation is taking up all their spare time, but eventually, they do plan to have a child together, one way or another."