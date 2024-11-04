Michael J. Fox’s sweet birthday wish to daughter: ‘Dood loves you very much’

Michael J. Fox wishes birthday to daughter Esme

Michael J. Fox wished a sweet birthday to his daughter Esme.

The 63-year-old actor celebrated her daughter’s birthday by taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 3 with a heartwarming tribute.

“Esme, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal,” Fox wrote in the caption of the Instagram carousel. “You do it all.”

He continued opening up with his love for her, writing, “Your Dood loves you very much. Who doesn’t? Keep living your best life.”

Alongside his heartfelt message, Fox shared a collection of photos of his daughter Esme, each capturing her in different happy moments from her life.

In the first picture, Esme poses outside a building with a flower-lined outdoor seating area.

Another shows her dressed in a chic white slip dress with a sheer rhinestone overlay, accessorised with an earthy-toned flower necklace.

The last photo features Esme casually seated on the floor in a white tank top and jeans, enjoying time with a dog.

Fox, who shares Esme with his wife of over 30 years, Tracy Pollan, is also father to Sam, 35, and twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, both 29.