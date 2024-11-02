'S.W.A.T' actor Shemar Moore shares how mother's death changed his life

Shemar Moore is all set to star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

American actor, Shemar Moore has admitted that he lived life selfishly until his mother’s death.

While talking to People, the Criminal Minds actor revealed that he chased career and did not focus on fatherhood, but when his mum passed away in 2020, everything changed for him within a blink of an eye.

Moore added: "When my mother passed, I felt like I effed up. I chased my career so hard because I was so - and I still am - determined not to fail. But in that pursuit of not failing, what are you sacrificing? What are you losing?"

He admitted that mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore’s death made him realize how much he was giving up in life.

"I was like, 'Wow, I was selfish.' I made it all about me. I made it all about my career. I made it all about chasing girls and living my life and kicking with my homies. And all she ever wanted was to be a grandma."

The 54-year-old actor revealed it was her "dream," and confessed that "I still feel guilty about it” about not paying attention to that side of life.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star Shemar Moore’s mother died due to heart condition and multiple sclerosis.