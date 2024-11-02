Taylor Swift receives support from Travis Kelce's pal during Eras Tour concert

American pop superstar Taylor Swift’s new pal, Chariah Gordon has recently become her biggest cheerleader during her Eras Tour concert.

As reported by People magazine, the Kansas City Chiefs star Mecole Hardman’s fiancée travelled to Indianapolis on November 1, to show her support to the singer.

Taking to Instagram stories, Chariah shared fun-filled video clips from Taylor's recent show at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the viral videos, the Fortnight hitmaker was seen performing on stage while the 29-year-old influencer was screaming to encourage the singer.

Chariah penned a sweet note over the video which reads, “Go sister!!!!!!” adding a series of heart eye emojis over the video.

In another clip, the socialite was seen standing in the floor seats section singing along to a song titled You Belong With Me while holding a cup in her free hand.

This marked the mother-of-two's first time attending one of Taylor's concerts.

Previously, Chariah and Taylor were photographed together at a Kansas City Chiefs game on October 7, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

Notably, the 13-time Grammy-winning artist’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce has not marked his attendance in any of her shows.

For the unversed, Taylor is currently wrapping up the final stretch of the US leg of her Eras Tour.