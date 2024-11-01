Prince Harry to reveal Royal insights in new Netflix series

Prince Harry set to uncover Royal life.

Prince Harry is set to reveal a new side of the sport of polo in his upcoming Netflix series, Polo, premiering in December.

The series, Netflix has announced, will “pull back the curtain” on a sport often associated with glamour and high society, offering an in-depth look at the dedication and skill required to compete at the top level.

This latest project marks another collaboration between the Duke of Sussex and Netflix, following his and Meghan’s groundbreaking 2020 deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are charting separate paths on Netflix despite initially signing their deal as a couple.

Their debut series, Harry & Meghan, became a streaming sensation, breaking numerous Netflix records upon its release in December 2022.

However, nearly two years later, fans have yet to see another joint project from the Sussexes.

While he released Heart of Invictus in 2023, it didn’t quite match the widespread success of their first docuseries.

Now, The Duke's new project Polo, set to premiere in December, won’t feature the Duke prominently. Instead, the series will spotlight his close friend and renowned polo player, Nacho Figueras.

According to a source, "Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role. That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix."

With polo not being a mainstream sport, Harry’s limited involvement could make it a tougher sell for general audiences.