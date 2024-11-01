Tom Hanks finds no appeal in revisiting his youth

Tom Hanks, 68, shared his thoughts on revisiting his younger years through de-aging technology in Robert Zemeckis's new film, Here.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hanks was asked if he enjoyed reliving a specific age, he surprisingly revealed that playing a 35-year-old was the most challenging.

"The hardest for us was when we were playing 35," the actor admitted. "That time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off. You stand differently."

Contrary to what one might expect, Hanks believes he's in better shape now than during his 30s. "You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I'm getting decent exercise, and I can eat right," he explained. "You can't do that when you're 35. Life is such a burden!"

In Here, Hanks stars alongside Robin Wright in a generational story exploring families, love, loss, and life. previously shared with People that while it was "good to look young again," he prefers being his current age. "I would rather be as old as I am."

At the AFI Fest premiere, Zemeckis discussed the innovative technology used to achieve the film's de-aging effects.

Collaborating with AI studio Metaphysic, they developed Metaphysic Live, allowing actors to see themselves 20 or 30 years younger in real-time.

Zemeckis described this technology as "digital makeup," enabling the cast to adjust their performances accordingly.

"They look at it and they go, 'Oh, I've got to be a little bit more spry, I have to move a little quicker, I have to raise my voice a little bit.' It was important for them to see it."

Here hits theaters on November 1.