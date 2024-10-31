Jinger Duggar and family sometimes ‘didn’t like’ 19 Kids and Counting final cuts

Jinger Duggar on reality show '19 Kids and Counting'

Jinger Duggar revealed that the final cuts of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, didn’t always come out like she and her family expected.

“Maybe we felt like some things might have started to be cut in a way that we didn’t like it,” the 31-year-old television personality shared on the Wednesday episode of her and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s self-titled podcast.

“And it was like, ‘I didn’t say that,’” she said.

Jinger, one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, known for their time on the popular TLC series that began in 2008, shared on Wednesday that she and other family members noticed a difference between what aired on the show and how they remembered events unfolding.

“Or I rolled my eyes in an interview [then] they put in there next to something I said about my mom and dad,” she alleged. “And it was like, ‘No I didn’t mean that.’”

Jinger further noted how they would preview “rough cuts” of their show’s episodes before they aired on TV.

She explained that they would even often revisit the “reruns” to see if any edits had been added or changed.