Legendary actor Bruce Willis diagnosis with terrifying disease

Bruce Wills, the legendary actor known for his famous role in Sixth Sense, is facing depressing challenges in his life as he has been diagnosed with a horrific disease.

The 96-year-old actor decided to quit his career in Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare condition that affects behavior, language, and even personality.

During a recent interview with Town and Country magazine, the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis spoke about her husband's current situation.

"For Bruce, it started with language. He had a severe stutter as a child," she shared.

While expressing her sorrow, she explained, "He went to college, and there was a theatre teacher who said, 'I’ve got something that’s going to help you.' From that class, Bruce realised that he could memorise a script and be able to say it without stuttering. That’s what propelled him into acting.”

She went on saying, "Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up. As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce."

"Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young." She cried.

However, Bruce’s family is staying by his side amid his difficult phase of life, pouring love and care in every way they can.