Katy Perry slams Ozempic rumours at 40th birthday

Katy Perry pokes fun at Ozempic rumours at birthday party

Katy Perry made Ozempic rumours about her into a light-hearted joke at her 40th birthday celebration.

The Roar singer came under speculation for supposedly taking weight loss drug Ozempic to stay in shape.

Perry hadn’t addressed the rumours so far and ran with it as she planned her birthday.

Playfully shutting the rumours down, the Teenage Dream songstress distributed goodie bags to her party attendees in Geneva which contained a mini syringe with “OzempiKP” inscribed on it.

Perry’s star-studded birthday bash was attended by her fiance Orlando Bloom and Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez at the Ritz Carlton in Geneva where the party was arranged.

Reportedly, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker handed out empty syringes labelled OzempiK for a laugh among guests, Perry also arranged the Globe of Science and Innovation at Cern nearby with a guided tour for guests to learn a about the research centre.

Her guests also enjoyed boat rides in the Swiss city.

The Ozempic rumours come after the singer announced that she had cut processed food out of her diet, adapting to husband Bloom’s diet regime, but still enjoyed pasta once or twice a week.

Perry has been open about her 20lbs weight loss in the past few months.