Anne Hathaway makes surprising remark on plastic surgery

Anne Hathaway, an American actress and Academy Award winner, recently shared her thoughts on plastic surgery and didn’t hold back while sharing untold truths about it.

The Oscar-winning actress said that people are more defensive about discussing plastic surgery than about their private lives.

During a recent interview with Vogue France, Hathaway recalled her early days back in 2010 when she made a statement, "I have had the same smile since I was little. I don’t want Botox to erase it. When you are an actor, your face must reflect a personality. Otherwise you are just a face."

The interviewer asked her if she still believed the same thing as before.

Sharing her thoughts, The Idea of You star shared, "It's strange to comment on a sentence from fifteen years ago."

"I know who the young woman was who said that, I know why she said it, but today, she seems unbearable and moralising to me. As for my opinion on this subject, I would say that asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question," she continued.

The 41-year-old actress explained that the pressure on celebrities to have perfect bodies in Hollywood is hard to cope with.

Anne is now set to make a stunning comeback with her iconic role in The Princess Diaries, creating a buzz on social media as she reprises her beloved character, Mia Thermopolis.