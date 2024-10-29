'Saw' turns 20: Director James Wan unveils favourite 'Jigsaw trap'

'Saw' features psychotic jigsaw serial killer, John Kramer

The Conjuring director, James Wan has finally revealed his personal favourite jigsaw trap in the Saw franchise while celebrating 20 years of the first film released in 2004.

While rejoicing the 20th anniversary of his horror classic, Wan shared that out of all jigsaw traps, there is one that will always remain to be his most cherished.

"It's really the jaw trap”, he told People.

The popular jaw trap features young Shawnee Smith in the OG movie. Her character wakes up to find her jaws trapped. To let go of it, she needs to retrieve a key from the belly of an unconscious man next to her, otherwise the trap will rip her head off.

The Australian filmmaker further spoke about the scene, said: "I mean, that one has become so iconic. Obviously, it ended up being on the poster, so that one is the most... that one would probably mean the most to me.”

He further spilled beans about the iconic act, saying: "We picked that particular scene, the scene with the jaw trap, just because we figured that it would really capture people's attention.”

Wan admitted that even the producers were worried while pulling off that specific part in Saw 2004.

“They're like, 'We don't know what the hell we're looking at, but this is fascinating.' And so for me, that will always be my baby”, added the Insidious director.

James Wan's debut film Saw 2004 turned out to be a commercial success at the box office and became the basis of spawning nine more sequels. He was the one who introduced the psychotic jigsaw serial killer, John Kramer in the first place.