Angelina Jolie shares views on her children working in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie 'excited' to see her children working in entertainment industry: Video

Angelina Jolie has recently revealed what it’s like to see her children working in acting and movie industry just like their mother.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Maria biopic premiere over the weekend, the Maleficent star responded to a question about looking at her children as working adults collaborating with her in various movie and theatre projects.

To which, Angelina replied, “I love it, I love it when it’s with me or not with me. They do their own thing too, and I love them as people. It’s been, it’s really nice.”

The Tomb Raider actress noted, “Some people are even more comfortable maybe with the baby stage; I love this stage.”

“I love living this life with them and watching them just do and be all the things that they are… uniquely different people. And yeah, very happy,” she added.

A source close to Angelina previously spilled to PEOPLE, “Children are her biggest supporters,” amid her legal battle against Brad Pitt.

Earlier this year, Angelina’s 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, took up on the role of a meticulous assistant on the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

While attending the show’s premiere at New York City’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, the Mr & Mrs Smith actress, who was a producer of the show praised her daughter.

“She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this. She’s been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously,” said Angelina.

Meanwhile, the actress also earned a Tony award for The Outsiders.