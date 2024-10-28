Charity volunteers point out rare observation about Prince William

Volunteers, who have worked closely with Prince William, shared a rare glimpse into the person he actually is behind the scenes.

The future king has been dedicatedly working towards his charity which aims to eradicate homelessness in the UK and remove the stigma around it.

The Prince of Wales, in his upcoming documentary, revealed that he used to visit The Passage, a homeless shelter, which he often visited with his late mother Princess Diana and brother Prince Harry, when he was still a young boy.

“We see him as the real person,” CEO of the shelter Mick Clarke described William. “When he comes, he is very relaxed, very chilled. I have a feeling there is sort of a family relationship there, given the history back to when he was 11.”

He continued, “People who have lived with homelessness are very good at instantly sussing whether someone is straightforward and authentic or not and Prince William just seems very comfortable.”

Clarke shared that when William drops by, it “feels like he is coming home”.

Meanwhile, Gail Porter, who is a TV host and a former homeless person, shared how William bringing attention to the often-neglected issue has helped her.

“People have said to me, ‘What does he know about homelessness?’ But they also say to me, ‘I don’t believe you were really homeless’.”

She stated that it “all went wrong” for her as “one thing led to another and another” making her “embarrassed and ashamed.”

Porter said, “So, to have someone like Prince William doing this amazing campaign gives people access to not feel ashamed.”

Prince William's forthcoming documentary We Can End Homelessness is slated for a release this week.