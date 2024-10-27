Prince William shares George, Charlotte's reaction to homelessness

Prince William reveals George, Charlotte's reaction to homelessness

Prince William opened up about introducing the topic of homelessness to his two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in his two-part ITV documentary.

It is important to note that the docuseries Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will delve into the efforts made during the first year of his transformative program, Homewards.

When he the future King was asked about raising the subject to his kids, William shared, "I probably am already doing it on the school run."

He added, "The first few times I thought, ‘Do I bring this up? Or should I wait and see if any of them noticed?’. Sure enough, they did."

"They were just sort of in silence after I had said what was going on. I can see the brain going with this, and trying to work out what that means."

The Prince of Wales believes it is really "important" to start such thoughtful conversations with your children especially when they are small.

He said this will help them "understand the world around them, and they’re not just living in their own little worlds."

Moreover, speaking of his passion project, William said that his "ultimate ambition" is to prove that homelessness is a "solvable issue," and it can be prevented.