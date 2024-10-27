Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for spooky season fun 

Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco marked a relationship milestone with their inaugural couples' Halloween costumes.
On October 26, the singer/actress shared adorable photos on social media.
Channeling Alice in Wonderland, Gomez donned a blonde wig and sheer blue dress with a distinctive black bow. Benny transformed into the Mad Hatter, sporting a white-painted face, curly red wig and prosthetics.
In the comments, Benny joked, "They're making me look like 'handsome Squidward meets Longlegs.'"
This Halloween adventure follows their December 2023 relationship confirmation. The couple's whimsical celebration continued with dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, where the Single Soon singer wore her Alice costume.
