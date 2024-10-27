King Charles pens personal note as he returns to UK from Samoa

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who went on their first international tour since the monarch’s cancer diagnosis, successfully wrapped their 11-day trip in Australia and Samoa.

The King personally wrote a message for the public to express his feelings after he returned to the UK following his gruelling long-haul flight.

“As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come,” the monarch wrote.

“Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed, and will remain as profound as they are enduring,” the message read, with the royal signing off the note with “Charles R. & Camilla R.”



The message was accompanied by a rare photo, taken by photographer Chris Jackson, of the beaming royal couple, which appeared to be taken at one of the beaches in Samoa.

Before taking off from Samoa on Saturday, the King was honoured with a new chiefly title in a traditional farewell ceremony. Charles was dubbed To’aiga-O-Tumua, as he and Camilla were presented with sacred Ava in coconut shells with straws.

“May God bless this Ava,” said Charles as he lifted the cup and drank.