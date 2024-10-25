Lady Gaga delays global tour as major artists fill up arena schedules

Lady Gaga bushes back global tour amid arena bookings by fellow stars.

Lady Gaga has reportedly had to postpone her highly anticipated global tour due to a packed schedule of fellow music superstars booking out arenas.

The pop sensation was gearing up for a worldwide tour next year, coinciding with the release of her upcoming album.

However, with major artists like Oasis, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and Bruce Springsteen all planning massive concerts in 2025, the biggest UK venues are fully booked.

As a result, the singer is now forced to push her tour back to 2026. An insider revealed to The Sun, "Lady Gaga is planning the biggest tour of her career—but it will have to wait."

Gaga is eager to take her performances to new heights after the immense success of her 20-date Chromatica Ball tour, which sold out two nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to her new single, Disease, set to drop this Friday as the first release from her highly anticipated seventh album.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress teased the track on Instagram, sharing an intriguing clip featuring her running from an approaching vehicle.

According to Variety, her label, Universal Music, has made pre-saves available for the single on Spotify and Apple Music.

Additionally, Lady Gaga has unveiled a Spotify playlist that cleverly spells out the phrase "Gaga Disease" using the letters from her songs, heightening excitement for her upcoming music.