Rihanna hints at collaboration with Billie Eilish: 'She is so good'

Rihanna has recently made a special announcement regarding her musical comeback with renowned singer, Billie Eilish.

The 36-year-old artist shared her upcoming music plans at the newly launched shoe collaboration event between her beauty brand Fenty and Puma.

On October 24, in a conversation with Billboard magazine, Rihanna revealed that she would like to collaborate with Billie.

The Diamonds hitmaker remarked, “If I could only do a song with Billie Eilish.”

“She's so good,” Rihanna praised her fellow singer.

According to The Mirror, Rihanna is currently working on her ninth studio album, which she aims to release in the near future.

For the unversed, the Barbadian singer last released her studio album titled Anti back in January 2016.

Moreover, Rihanna last collaborated with another famed rap star, Drake and released a single titled Work, which peaked at number two in the UK charts in 2016.

It is also important to note that the Fenty Beauty founder and her partner A$AP Rocky set to pay a musical tribute to the late hip-hop singer, Fatman Scoop, who tragically passed away this year.