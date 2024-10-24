Netflix's October departures: 5 must-watch movies

Before Netflix's October 31 purge, catch these beloved films.

Dark Waters (2019)

Todd Haynes directs this gripping legal thriller starring Mark Ruffalo. Attorney Robert Bilott exposes chemical giant DuPont's pollution harming animals and residents in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Inspired by real events, Dark Waters is compelling, thanks to Ruffalo's performance.

La La Land (2016)

Joyful and vibrant, La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as aspiring Los Angeles dreamers. Their romance blossoms, but success tests their relationship.

Stunning music and natural chemistry make this modern masterpiece unforgettable.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This classic comedy follows King Arthur's absurd quest for the Holy Grail. Silly humor and legendary cast, including Graham Chapman, define this iconic film.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Family-friendly action-adventure "Sonic" brings the beloved video game to life. Sonic's escape to Earth leads to friendship with Sheriff Tom and battles against villainous Dr. Robotnik.

World War Z (2013)

Brad Pitt stars in this intense zombie thriller. Former UN investigator Gerry Lane seeks the source of the global outbreak to protect his family and find a cure.