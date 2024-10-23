Joey King gushes over ‘White House Down’ co-star Channing Tatum

Joey King speaks highly of 'White House Down co-star Channing Tatum

Joey King has recently praised her White House Down co-star Channing Tatum.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the Kissing Booth star recalled how Channing supported her while filming the 2013 movie.

“Channing has always been one of the most supportive and kind people I have ever worked with, and it remains that way to this very day,” said the 25-year-old.

Joey also called Channing her “favourite teacher of all time” as he would mentor her on the set.

A Family Affair star revealed, “I have so many other questions but I’ll just have to ask them in person.”

However, Channing also replied, “You’re truly a very special human and nothing I could have asked would ever have let anybody in on how special you are. I love you so much and I want people to get even just a glimpse of how dope you are.”

Back in 2014, Joey told Cosmopolitan that she was happy to “work with an actor that I admired so much, Channing Tatum”.

“I went in for a screen test before I got the job, and I read with him, and I was so excited because I loved his work so much,” she stated at the time. "

Joey added, “My sisters, when they heard I was going for a screen test with him, were like, 'Oh my God, he's so hot. Amazing. Love him.’”

Meanwhile, Joey and Channing had a reunion nearly 10 years later as they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July.