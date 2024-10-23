Martha Stewart says 'no' to 'The Golden Bachelorette': Here's why

Martha Stewart, the renowned celebrity chef and businesswoman, has made it clear she won't be searching for love on ABC's dating reality series, The Golden Bachelorette.

When asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Stewart's response was unequivocal: "Absolutely not."

However, Cohen probed further, wondering if a substantial monetary incentive – $1 million or $10 million per episode – could change her mind. Stewart remained unmoved, citing a different requirement: "The guys aren't hot enough."

Snoop Dogg, who was also on the show, quipped in response, "So it ain't about the money, it's about how hot the guys are. Ten million can't get it if he don't look right."

The Golden Bachelorette, a spinoff of The Bachelorette, features seniors seeking love. Its first season premiered on September 18, starring Joan Vassos.

Stewart's own romantic history includes a marriage to Andrew "Andy" Stewart from 1961 to 1990, with whom she shares a daughter, Alexis.

In her new Netflix documentary, Martha, Stewart revealed the reason for their divorce: mutual infidelity. She hasn't spoken to her ex-husband in over 20 years.