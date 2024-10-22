Ariana Grande under fire for 'shady' apology after Elvira feud escalates

Ariana Grande's apology criticized by fans.

Ariana Grande recently issued a public apology to Cassandra Peterson, better known by her iconic persona, Elvira, Mistress of Darkness, but fans are questioning the sincerity behind her words.

The 72-year-old actress had previously named a singer whose name "rhymed with Pariana Mande" as her worst celebrity encounter during a Q&A session, a comment that quickly went viral.

In response, the Wicked star took to Instagram, leaving a comment under a screenshot of the headline.

In an Instagram comment, Grande expressed regret for the incident, explaining that she didn’t remember meeting Peterson due to an anxiety attack, which caused her to leave early.

She emphasized her struggles with public crowds, saying the incident occurred "around seven years ago," and apologized for any offense caused.

However, it was the final part of her apology that raised eyebrows.

Grande thanked Elvira for being kind to her mother but added, "She might have different feelings about that now, but I'll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!"

Many fans found the remark unnecessary and accused Grande of undermining her apology with a hint of shade.

One fan commented, "The apology is canceled out because she followed it by being shady," while another echoed, "That line about her mom was just unnecessary."

Despite ending her note with love and admiration, Grande's apology has left many questioning her true intentions.