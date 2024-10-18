Rumer Willis shares insight of Bruce Willis’ relationship with Demi Moore

Rumer Willis reflects on Bruce Willis relationship with Demi Moore after divorce

Rumer Willis has recently lauded her famous parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore for setting a good example despite their divorce 24 years ago.



In a new interview with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, Trail of Vengeance, on October 17, Rumer said, “I'm so grateful. I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other.”

Besides Rumer, Bruce and Demi share two daughters, together, while the Die Hard actor also has two daughters with his wife Emma Heming Willis, whom he tied the knot in 2009.

“It means so much to me, the way that my mom, and I think to all of my sisters and I, the way that my mom shows up for all of us as we are working with it, as she is working with it, even how she is with my other little sisters,” explained the Air Strike actor.

Rumer told the outlet, “We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls and we're family. And I think family can look differently in a lot of ways, but it's just about what it means.”

Rumer also appreciated her parents’ efforts to never pitting “the children against each other”

“I never had to split a holiday. We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego,” she pointed out.

Rumer added, “If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it. And I know it's challenging sometimes.”