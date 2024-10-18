Prince Harry sparks fans frenzy with latest move as King Charles achieves milestone

Prince Harry has left fans guessing about his future with his latest move amid his dad King Charles' milestone trip to Australia.

The Duke of Sussex has given a befitting response to those who think Harry's not happy in the US with his stunt in California, seemingly quashing rumours about his new life.

The Duke of Sussex has sparked a fan frenzy with his surfing moves in a new viral video from California.



The clip made making rounds on the internet as King Charles achieved another milestone of his reign with first trip to Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have bought the Duke of Sussex surfing lessons four years ago.



In a video was uploaded on Instagram by surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer.

The clip, which shows the Duke battling the Californian waves at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in California was captioned: "In Tahiti, we still call you Prince Harry but at Surf Ranch, it’s my Brother. It was an honour to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco".

Meghan and Harry's fans were delighted seeing the Duke enjoying his time in the US and said the video proved he would "never return" to the UK.



It comes amid claims that Harry is increasingly feeling isolated in California, which is why he's been reaching out to old friends in the UK.

However, one social media user wrote beneath the duke's new video: "Prince Harry surfing!!!! The UK is never getting that man back full-time!!"

Another added: "Then they want to tell us that he is missing “the land of beans and rain”.