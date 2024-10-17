Cillian Murphy's new look indicates major change for 'Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinder will be releasing soon as it's production is underway

Cillian Murphy was sighted in a new appearance hinting towards a change for Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby.

Usually spotted in dark toned hair, Murphy was seen wearing a black woolly beanie (not a flat cap) along with black jeans, hoodie and lighter hair poking out.

Whereas, a dark green coat complimented his overall look. The star also chose to put on a face mask, during a shopping spree in Manchester.

It is to believe that the 48-year-old might bring the change for the character he’s playing in Peaky Blinders movie.

However, it is hard to differentiate that the change he carried out is intentional for the role, a downtime choice, or just a natural change in hair colour.

Furthermore, the Red Eye actor's hairstylist, Gareth Bromell, also accompanied him, who could have been responsible for the new look.

For the unversed, Netflix announced that production of Peaky Blinders movie had officially begun.

The fans and followers, who waited for quite a while, are all set to get the ultimate conclusion to the show.

Workwise, Cillian Murphy made to headlines for his work in award winning movie, Oppenheimer.