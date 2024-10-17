Billy Crystal shares secret of over five decades of marriage to Janice

Billy Crystal has been married to his wife Janice for 54 years

Billy Crystal offered valuable advice on keeping the spark alive in marriage after being married to his wife, Janice Crystal, for more than five decades.

In a conversation with People Magazine at the premiere of his new AppleTV+ series Before on Wednesday, October 16, the American actor and comedian shared some simple tips for a long-lasting relationship.

"Respect, humour, honesty, and appreciation for our lives as individuals and as a couple," the When Harry Met Sally star stated. "Just enjoy all the time that you have together—through the thin and the thinner."

Billy, whose real name is William Edward Crystal, first met Janice in the summer of 1966 when they were teenagers.

The loving couple tied the knot on June 4, 1970, and welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer Crystal Foley, on January 26, 1973, followed by their second daughter, Lindsay Crystal, on October 21, 1977.

Ahead of their 50th anniversary in 2020, Billy, now married to Janice for 54 years, told The Sydney Morning Herald that he idolises his parents’ relationship and strives to replicate it.

"My parents always looked like they loved being together," Billy, 76, shared. "That's what I took from them, and that's how my wife and I are. I still feel like we're dating."