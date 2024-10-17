Drake’s new look ahead of 38th birthday leaves fans divided

Drake's new hair: Snoop Dogg approved or just a fashion faux pas?

Drake has stirred mixed reactions after debuting his new hairstyle.



On Tuesday, October 15, the God’s Plan hitmaker shared a mirror selfie on Snapchat featuring his latest pigtails and barrettes.

In the caption-less picture, the 37-year-old Canadian rapper sported sleek pigtails parted down the middle, accessorised with baby blue bubble barrettes.

He paired the look with an all-denim outfit, baggy jeans and a matching button-up shirt, completing the ensemble with a leather varsity-style football jacket and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Fans quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions.

"Drake going through his mid-life crisis... what the hell possessed him to put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol... just give us the slaps, my boy," one user commented.

"Drake with those f---ing pigtails, EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY-EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad," another added,

Amid the backlash, many fans came to the One Dance hitmaker’s defence.

"Snoop Dog wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all the time in his younger years, and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol, so what’s the problem with Drake rocking his hair?" one fan compared his look with Snoop Dogg’s.

"Drake got more hair than a lot of you bitches [laughing and crazy emoji]," another fan chimed in.