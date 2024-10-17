Al Pacino gushes about longtime ‘creative’ pal Johnny Depp, ‘a wild fella’

Al Pacino on friendship with Johnny Depp

Al Pacino is nothing but happy to work with his longtime friend Johnny Depp on their new film Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

The 84-year-old Hollywood legend praised and reflected on his bond with Depp, during a conversation with People about his new memoir Sonny Boy.

“He is a wild fella and he is very creative, and it was fun to work with him. It really was,” Pacino said of their collaboration on the recent project.

The film, which is based on Dennis McIntyre’s play about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, stars Pacino, which he co-produced with Depp, who helmed the project.

“The play itself is different, but the movie has got its own charm and stuff,” the Oscar winner says, adding, “And [the producers] got Johnny. I said, 'Yeah, Johnny's great for it.’ “

Pacino and Depp last worked together for a project for the big screen in 1997, on crime drama Donnie Brasco.

The pals also talked about making a film about Modigliani first time on the set of the same film, as per Variety.

“I'm working with Johnny again, and Johnny and I get together sometimes. And Johnny and I, he would just say, 'Here we are. A couple of toddlers,’ “ Pacino recalled talking to People, adding of Depp, “He's wild. He's wonderful.”

Despite being able to “rarely see” each other, he still thinks that the bond is “real”.

“I have a few people like that that I can say, ‘They're my friends,’ “ he says.

“And the sad part about life, getting older, is losing them. What's tough when I go to New York ... I'm feeling funny because I know so-and-so lived over there, down the street ... and so-and-so was there.”