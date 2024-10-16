Irina Shayk makes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut post-pregnancy

Irina Shayk made a dazzling return to the Victoria's Secret runway after eight-year hiatus
On Tuesday, October 15, the 38-year-old model walked the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time since the 2016 show, where she famously concealed her baby bump.
At her last appearance, she had not yet announced her pregnancy with her now seven-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, whom she shares with ex-partner Bradley Cooper.
For her latest runway show, Shayk wore a star-covered, partially sheer one-piece outfit. In addition, she was surrounded by even more stars thanks to her structured 3-D train.
She accessorised her black starry dress with silver chunky hoop earrings and metallic stiletto sandals.
Shayk, who has reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Tom Brady since 2023, balanced her bold look with a glowy makeup and a simple middle part, her dark locks trailing behind her on the catwalk.
In the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Shayk wore lacy grey lingerie layered with a trench coat, partially concealing her baby bump.
She also managed to hide her growing belly in a red outfit before confirming to PEOPLE that she was expecting a child with Cooper that very same day.
