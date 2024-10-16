‘Tech Savvy’ Sydney Sweeney helps police bust burglar in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney helps police catch burglar in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney proved to be a help to authorities in catching a burglar, thanks to the smart home technology installed at her residence.



As Daily Mail reports, the 27-year-old actress, who was in North Carolina filming her biopic on female boxer Christy Martin at the time, was alerted by the security cameras operating in her home, about an intruder on her property.

According to TMZ, the burglar trespassed Sweeney's property at approximately 3:30 AM on Monday, but didn’t stay there for long.

The suspect then reportedly entered the home of Sweeney's neighbour, stealing a few items before running off from the scene.

Sweeney, after reviewing security footage, promptly contacted Los Angeles authorities, and due to this immediate action, the local authorities were able to respond quickly and apprehend the suspect, who was later charged with felony burglary after being arrested by the authorities.

However, since the Euphoria star has two residences in LA, it is not sure which one of them the trespassing took place at.

This year, other big stars have also become the victim of burglaries, including Tom Hanks, Jessie J, Sarah Hyland, Marlon Wayans and Corinna Kopf.