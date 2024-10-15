King Charles attends a reception solo as Queen Camilla remains ‘upset’

King Charles attends reception solo as Queen Camilla remains ‘upset’

King Charles attended a high-profile reception, sans his wife Queen Camilla, ahead of his much-anticipated tour to Australia and Samoa.

The monarch, who will be making his first state visit to Down Under after his ascension and the first international tour since his cancer announcement, mingled with business leaders at the reception hosted by the UK government at St Paul's Cathedral.

The event on Monday marked the conclusion of the International Investment Summit that took place earlier in the day.

It brought together investors, business representatives and leaders for a programme of speeches and discussions designed to increase investment and growth across the country.

Charles’ solo outing came amid reports that his wife is “not keen” on their upcoming tour which is set to kick off in few days.

The Queen, who has been vocal about her husband “working too hard” despite his cancer diagnosis, wants him to “slow down” before the long-haul tour.

Previously, a Daily Beast report revealed that Camilla “didn’t particularly want [the King] to go to Australia, and she will be encouraging him to take it easy once he gets back—never an easy task.”

Moreover, while Charles has opted out of the COP29 in Azerbaijan, which is a calendar event that he looks forward to, Camilla is still not pleased with the arrangement, sources implied.

Meanwhile, during the trip, two doctors will be travelling with King Charles along with a spare blood supply, as his cancer treatment is paused for the duration of the tour, on the King’s medical team’s counsel.