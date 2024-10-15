'The Lord of the Rings' actor Ian McKellen spotted at gay night club

Ian McKellen is now in good spirits after suffering an injury while performing at London theatre

The Lord of the Rings actor, Ian McKellen made an astonishing appearance at famous gay night club on the weekend, leaving followers muddled.

McKellen was witnessed enjoying a pose with two topless men at Roast, a gay club located in North London.

Most socialites wore revealing tailored clothes. Whereas, the 85-year-old flaunted his lean figure in an antiquated floral red shirt.

An attendee conversed about the night with the Mail Online and revealed, “Everyone was gob smacked when they spotted him on the dance floor.”

"Sir Ian was having such a good time soaking up the party atmosphere. He looked like he didn't have a care in the world.”

He further stated, “You would never have guessed that he was only in hospital just a few months ago.”

According to the attendee, many people were approaching and greeting the Acting Shakespeare performer. One attendee was clearly a fan of his work in The Lord of the Rings movies, as he greeted the star as 'Gandalf the Gay'.

Moreover, the picture of the veteran actor attending the party was reposted by Roast club's Instagram page.

A few months back, Ian McKellen suffered a fall off stage during a performance at a London theatre and recently recovered.