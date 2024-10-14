Prince Andrew's big plan laid bare amid growing tension with King Charles

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew may give new tension to the monarch amid ongoing royal lodge battle, according to a new report.

The Duke of York has reportedly set his eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former royal residence Frogmore Cottage, which has sat empty since the Sussexes were evicted by the King in 2023 after the release of Spare.

King wants Andrew to move into the property which has remained vacant for over a year, but Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's dad has a separate plan to secure Frogmore Cottage, according to inside report.

In latest royal twist, the Duke reportedly wants the property for his daughter Princess Eugenie, 34, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children August, three, and Ernest, one.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family. Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things," a source told The Express.

"She's [Eugenie] stayed there a number of times since the Sussexes departed and Andrew is trying to secure the property as a full-time home for his daughter."



Princess Eugenie, who recently celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary, currently resides at Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds while she's in the UK, and spends the rest of her time in Portugal.

She has also spent time at Frogmore Cottage, which underwent a £2.4million renovation shortly before Harry and Meghan moved in.

The insider wen went on: "Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the UK and they need a bigger home for their family. They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense."

"Andrew knows Beatrice is settled so wants to make sure Eugenie finds a property that she can call a family home. Although he won't move out of Royal Lodge and into the cottage himself, he would still like to hold onto the property for his daughter," the source has claimed.